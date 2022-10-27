See All Ophthalmologists in Willingboro, NJ
Dr. Damon Chandler, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (62)
Map Pin Small Willingboro, NJ
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Damon Chandler, MD

Dr. Damon Chandler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Willingboro, NJ. They graduated from Duke University School Of Med and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

Dr. Chandler works at The Eye Professionals in Willingboro, NJ with other offices in Moorestown, NJ, Media, PA and Jenkintown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chandler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Center of Burlington County
    225 Sunset Rd, Willingboro, NJ 08046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 877-2800
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    The Eye Professionals
    711 E Main St Ste 1B, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 235-2448
  3. 3
    Chandler Cosmetic
    319 W State St, Media, PA 19063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 566-0336
  4. 4
    Chandler Cosmetic Surgery
    500 Old York Rd Ste 102, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 885-6830

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bags Under Eyes
Blepharoptosis
Cosmetic Conditions
Bags Under Eyes
Blepharoptosis
Cosmetic Conditions

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bags Under Eyes Chevron Icon
Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Oculoplastics Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 62 ratings
    Patient Ratings (62)
    5 Star
    (58)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Damon Chandler, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972545853
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Pennsylvania - Oculofacial Plastic Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital - General Surgery
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Duke University School Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Duke University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Damon Chandler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chandler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chandler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    62 patients have reviewed Dr. Chandler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chandler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chandler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

