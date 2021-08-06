Dr. Gzesh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dan Gzesh, MD
Overview of Dr. Dan Gzesh, MD
Dr. Dan Gzesh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Gzesh's Office Locations
Abington Neurological Associates, Ltd1151 Old York Rd Ste 200, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Meritain Health
- Tricare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very satisfactory, even enjoyable. He was knowledgeable but not talking down to me. He explained everything clearly and understandably. It was a very pleasant experience. I would recommend him to my friends.
About Dr. Dan Gzesh, MD
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1417984923
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
