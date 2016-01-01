Dr. Jacobs has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dan Jacobs, DO
Overview of Dr. Dan Jacobs, DO
Dr. Dan Jacobs, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Jacobs works at
Dr. Jacobs' Office Locations
-
1
New Path MD Inc8001 Roosevelt Blvd Ste 301, Philadelphia, PA 19152 Directions (215) 331-3200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jacobs?
About Dr. Dan Jacobs, DO
- Psychiatry
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1831213263
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacobs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacobs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacobs works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobs. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.