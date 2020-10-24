Overview

Dr. Dan Sraow, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Sraow works at University Toledo Neurology in Toledo, OH with other offices in Chandler, AZ and Tempe, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Shortness of Breath and Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.