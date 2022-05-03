See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Lexington, KY
Dr. Danesh Mazloomdoost, MD

Pain Medicine
4.1 (101)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Danesh Mazloomdoost, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Corbin, Baptist Health Lexington and Saint Joseph Hospital.

Dr. Mazloomdoost works at Pain Management Medicine in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spondylitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Management Medicine
    101 N Eagle Creek Dr, Lexington, KY 40509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 275-4878
  2. 2
    Pain Mgmt. Medicine
    715 Shaker Dr Ste 132, Lexington, KY 40504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 275-4878

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Corbin
  • Baptist Health Lexington
  • Saint Joseph Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fibromyalgia
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spondylitis
Fibromyalgia
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spondylitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Sprain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Joint Disease in the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Myofascial Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Release Therapy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Prolotherapy Injections Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • National Elevator
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 101 ratings
    Patient Ratings (101)
    5 Star
    (69)
    4 Star
    (13)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (18)
    May 03, 2022
    Very kind, compassionate, caring Doctor and all of his staff is of the same manner. Waiting time is at the minimal and also will see you urgently.
    — May 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Danesh Mazloomdoost, MD
    About Dr. Danesh Mazloomdoost, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 18 years of experience
    • English, French, Persian and Persian
    • 1851447072
    Education & Certifications

    • MD Anderson Cancer Institute
    • Johns Hopkins Medical Institute-Department Of Anesthesiology
    • University Of Cincinnati-Internal Medicine
    • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
    • Case Western Reserve University
