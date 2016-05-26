See All General Surgeons in Wyoming, MI
Dr. Daniel Borreson, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (7)
Map Pin Small Wyoming, MI
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Daniel Borreson, MD

Dr. Daniel Borreson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wyoming, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's.

Dr. Borreson works at West Michigan Surgical Specialists in Wyoming, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Borreson's Office Locations

    West Michigan Surgical Specialists Plc
    1045 Gezon Pkwy SW, Wyoming, MI 49509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 456-5311

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health Saint Mary's

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hyperparathyroidism
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Incisional Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Incisional Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    May 26, 2016
    Was very through with the gall bladder procedure. Explained everything on what and how they were going to do the surgery. First operation and he put my mind at ease.
    Melissa in Howard City, MI — May 26, 2016
    About Dr. Daniel Borreson, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245211796
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Marys Health Care
    Internship
    • Spectrum Health - Blodgett Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Borreson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borreson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Borreson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Borreson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Borreson works at West Michigan Surgical Specialists in Wyoming, MI. View the full address on Dr. Borreson’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Borreson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borreson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borreson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borreson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

