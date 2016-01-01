Dr. Bradford accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daniel Bradford, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Bradford, MD
Dr. Daniel Bradford, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mount Laurel, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Pender Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Bradford works at
Dr. Bradford's Office Locations
-
1
Array Behavioral Care1120 Route 73 Ste 300, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 Directions (856) 315-3691
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bradford?
About Dr. Daniel Bradford, MD
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1851350326
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nc Hosps
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Pender Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bradford using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bradford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bradford works at
Dr. Bradford has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bradford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bradford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bradford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.