Overview of Dr. Daniel Crofton, DDS

Dr. Daniel Crofton, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Oviedo, FL. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital and Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Crofton works at Central Florida Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery in Oviedo, FL with other offices in Orange City, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.