Dr. Daniel Crofton, DDS is accepting new patients.
Dr. Daniel Crofton, DDS
Overview of Dr. Daniel Crofton, DDS
Dr. Daniel Crofton, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Oviedo, FL. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital and Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Crofton works at
Dr. Crofton's Office Locations
Central Florida Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery2075 Pine Bluff Pl, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (407) 501-5889Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Central Florida Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery1095 Town Center Dr, Orange City, FL 32763 Directions (386) 251-7783Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- United Healthcare Dental
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
It’s with greatest pleasure that I recommend Dr Daniel Crofton. Dr Crofton is a brilliant, gifted, and skilled oral surgeon. I had fractured a tooth requiring it’s removal. Dr Crofton and his team successfully, rather painlessly, and with a very reasonable cost, installed a titanium implant so that my mouth could be returned to my preinjured state. His office staff were helpful, effective, and attentive to all my needs. Highest recommendation!
About Dr. Daniel Crofton, DDS
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University|Northwestern University of Chicago
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital|State University Of New York Health Science Center At Syracuse
- SUNY Upstate Med Univ
Dr. Crofton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crofton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crofton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crofton works at
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Crofton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crofton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crofton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crofton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.