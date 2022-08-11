See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Oviedo, FL
Dr. Daniel Crofton, DDS

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
3.9 (31)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Daniel Crofton, DDS

Dr. Daniel Crofton, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Oviedo, FL. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital and Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Crofton works at Central Florida Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery in Oviedo, FL with other offices in Orange City, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Crofton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Central Florida Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    2075 Pine Bluff Pl, Oviedo, FL 32765 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 501-5889
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Central Florida Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    1095 Town Center Dr, Orange City, FL 32763 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 251-7783
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital
  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Dentofacial Anomalies
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Dentofacial Anomalies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
Mandibular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Maxillofacial Trauma in Children Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • United Healthcare Dental
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Daniel Crofton, DDS

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508839861
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Northwestern University|Northwestern University of Chicago
    Residency
    Internship
    • S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital|State University Of New York Health Science Center At Syracuse
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • SUNY Upstate Med Univ
    Medical Education

