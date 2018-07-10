See All Rheumatologists in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Daniel Ene-Stroescu, MD

Rheumatology
3.4 (29)
Map Pin Small Tacoma, WA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Daniel Ene-Stroescu, MD

Dr. Daniel Ene-Stroescu, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from POZNAN MEDICAL ACADEMY and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center, MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.

Dr. Ene-Stroescu works at Group Health Specialty Center in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ene-Stroescu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Group Health Cooperative Tacoma
    209 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chondrocalcinosis
Limb Pain
Joint Fluid Test
Chondrocalcinosis
Limb Pain
Joint Fluid Test

Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Daniel Ene-Stroescu, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • English
    • Male
    • 1548201163
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Rush University Medical Center|U Chicago Hosps
    • NYU Downtown Hosp
    • NYU Downtown Hosp
    • POZNAN MEDICAL ACADEMY
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Medical Center
    • MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
    • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Ene-Stroescu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ene-Stroescu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ene-Stroescu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ene-Stroescu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ene-Stroescu works at Group Health Specialty Center in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Ene-Stroescu’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Ene-Stroescu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ene-Stroescu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ene-Stroescu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ene-Stroescu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

