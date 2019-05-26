See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Parker, CO
Super Profile

Dr. Daniel Escalante, DMD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
5.0 (18)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Daniel Escalante, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Parker, CO. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. They graduated from Boston University / Goldman School of Dental Medicine and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center, Littleton Adventist Hospital and Parker Adventist Hospital.

Dr. Escalante works at Aspen Surgical Arts in Parker, CO with other offices in Englewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aspen Surgical Arts
    19700 E Parker Square Dr, Parker, CO 80134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0974
  2. 2
    Dry Creek Head & Neck Surgery
    125 Inverness Dr E Ste 100, Englewood, CO 80112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0975
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • Littleton Adventist Hospital
  • Parker Adventist Hospital

Anesthesia
Biopsy
Bone Grafting
Anesthesia
Biopsy
Bone Grafting

Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dento Alveolar Surgery Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
IV Sedation Chevron Icon
Jaw Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Jaw Cyst
Jaw Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Jaw Irregularities Chevron Icon
Jaw Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Maxillofacial Surgery Chevron Icon
Oral Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Orthognathic Surgery Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • CompBenefits Corp.
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Dominion Insurance
    • EmblemHealth
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Daniel Escalante, DMD

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245203041
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Madigan Army Medical Center
    Internship
    • Fort Lewis 12 Month Advanced General Dentistry Residency
    Medical Education
    • Boston University / Goldman School of Dental Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
