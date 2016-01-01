Dr. Daniel Eyink, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eyink is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Eyink, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Eyink, MD
Dr. Daniel Eyink, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newburyport, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts School of Medicine and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital.
Dr. Eyink's Office Locations
Dr Dan's Natural Healing Center3 New Pasture Rd, Newburyport, MA 01950 Directions (978) 462-0023
Hospital Affiliations
- Anna Jaques Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Daniel Eyink, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1730160409
Education & Certifications
- Providence St Vincent Medical Center
- St Vincent Hsp and Med Center Program
- University of Massachusetts School of Medicine
Dr. Eyink has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eyink has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eyink speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Eyink. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eyink.
