Dr. Gaitan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Gaitan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Gaitan, MD
Dr. Daniel Gaitan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Barnes-jewish West County Hospital and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Gaitan's Office Locations
Daniel Gaitan Healthcare Inc.425 N New Ballas Rd Ste 107, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 432-2592
- 2 969 N Mason Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 878-6008
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He has been our family physician for 5 years and also physician to my 95 yr old Dad. I can’t state how many times he has saved his life, let alone dealing with our health problems as we get older. I hope he will be around for a long long time. Melissa, the nurse practitioner is also amazing. They both put their patients health and happiness first.
About Dr. Daniel Gaitan, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gaitan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gaitan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gaitan has seen patients for Hypoglycemia, Diabetes Type 1 and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gaitan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gaitan speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaitan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaitan.
