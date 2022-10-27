See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Charleston, SC
Dr. Daniel Game, MD

Critical Care Medicine
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Daniel Game, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SARAJEVO / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital and Roper Hospital.

Dr. Game works at Pulmonary Diseases Care in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pulmonary Diseases Care
    1866 Raoul Wallenberg Blvd Ste B, Charleston, SC 29407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 766-6646

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
  • Roper Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea

Wheezing Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance Plans:

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Pyramid Life
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 27, 2022
    The office is like visiting a family member. Super friendly and personable. Will tae the time to address all of your concerns. I would recommend.
    M Uptegrove — Oct 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Daniel Game, MD

    • 43 years of experience
    • English, Amharic and Serbo-Croatian
    • 1457322059
    Education & Certifications

    • U MD Sch Med
    • howard university hospital
    • UNIVERSITY OF SARAJEVO / MEDICAL FACULTY
    • Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
