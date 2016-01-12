See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Renton, WA
Dr. Daniel Graves, MD

Internal Medicine
3.8 (9)
46 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Daniel Graves, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital and Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Graves works at Maranatha Medical Clinic in Renton, WA with other offices in Des Moines, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Stacey L. Hiles M.d. Pllc
    17900 Talbot Rd S Ste 101, Renton, WA 98055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 235-9614
    Seatoma Convalescent Center
    2800 S 224th St, Des Moines, WA 98198 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 824-0600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Anne Hospital
  • Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 12, 2016
    I have been seeing Dr. Graves for so almost 10 years now. He was the first Dr. I ever saw that I felt as though was listening to me. A Dr. who will discuss treatment options and let me be a part of deciding treatment! this was huge for me and am now dreading the day that I have to find a new Dr. Again. that day is years away yet. I have never left feeling like I was rushed through, nor have I waited so long i start wondering if I will ever be seen
    Eric J in Seattle, WA — Jan 12, 2016
    About Dr. Daniel Graves, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 46 years of experience
    • English, German and Spanish
    • 1255365839
    Education & Certifications

    • Long Beach VA Hosp
    • Long Beach VA Hosp
    • University of Washington School of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine
