Dr. Daniel Haddad Sr, MD

Ophthalmology
4.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Daniel Haddad Sr, MD

Dr. Daniel Haddad Sr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Troy, MI. 

Dr. Haddad Sr works at Laser Eye Institute in Troy, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Haddad Sr's Office Locations

    Laser Eye Institute
    Laser Eye Institute
    355 E Big Beaver Rd, Troy, MI 48083 (248) 680-7400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Visual Field Defects
Blepharitis
Ultrasound, Eye
Visual Field Defects
Blepharitis
Ultrasound, Eye

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trachoma Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Daniel Haddad Sr, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1730157660
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Haddad Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haddad Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haddad Sr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haddad Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haddad Sr works at Laser Eye Institute in Troy, MI. View the full address on Dr. Haddad Sr’s profile.

    Dr. Haddad Sr has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haddad Sr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Haddad Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haddad Sr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haddad Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haddad Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

