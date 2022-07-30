Dr. Daniel Haddad Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haddad Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Haddad Sr, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Haddad Sr, MD
Dr. Daniel Haddad Sr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Troy, MI.
Dr. Haddad Sr's Office Locations
Laser Eye Institute355 E Big Beaver Rd, Troy, MI 48083 Directions (248) 680-7400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Very skilled, very thorough and very caring. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Daniel Haddad Sr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Haddad Sr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haddad Sr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haddad Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haddad Sr has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haddad Sr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Haddad Sr speaks Arabic.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Haddad Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haddad Sr.
