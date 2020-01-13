See All Allergists & Immunologists in Frisco, TX
Dr. Daniel Har, MD

Allergy & Immunology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Har, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University.

Dr. Har works at Allergy & Asthma Center of Texas in Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy & Asthma Center of Texas
    6946 Lebanon Rd, Frisco, TX 75034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 1:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Blood Allergy Testing
Patch Testing
Drug Allergy Testing
Blood Allergy Testing
Patch Testing
Drug Allergy Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Xolair® Therapy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 13, 2020
    We visited Dr. Har for our allergy and asthma concerns we are having. He was able to address and treat my condition and now we are on on the right path! Thank you for helping my family!!!
    — Jan 13, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Har, MD
    About Dr. Daniel Har, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811330392
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Har, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Har is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Har has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Har has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Har works at Allergy & Asthma Center of Texas in Frisco, TX. View the full address on Dr. Har’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Har. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Har.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Har, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Har appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

