Dr. Daniel Har, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Har is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Har, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Har, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University.
Dr. Har works at
Locations
-
1
Allergy & Asthma Center of Texas6946 Lebanon Rd, Frisco, TX 75034 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Har?
We visited Dr. Har for our allergy and asthma concerns we are having. He was able to address and treat my condition and now we are on on the right path! Thank you for helping my family!!!
About Dr. Daniel Har, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1811330392
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Har has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Har accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Har has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Har works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Har. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Har.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Har, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Har appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.