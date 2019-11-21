Dr. Daniel Iacopi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iacopi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Iacopi, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Iacopi, MD
Dr. Daniel Iacopi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Iacopi works at
Dr. Iacopi's Office Locations
-
1
Daniel F Iacopi, MD16055 Ventura Blvd Ste 545, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 990-6616
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Iacopi?
I have been seeing the good doctor for eight years to help me through a multitude of medical problems and work related stressors. He is kind, very experienced, super smart, and easy to talk to. I recommend him highly. He was actually recommended to me by another wonderful doctor who is no longer with us. The doc is a great person and professional.
About Dr. Daniel Iacopi, MD
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1659397727
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iacopi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iacopi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iacopi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iacopi works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Iacopi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iacopi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iacopi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iacopi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.