Dr. Daniel Inouye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Inouye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Inouye, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Inouye, MD
Dr. Daniel Inouye, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Draper, UT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Harvard Medical School.
Dr. Inouye works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Inouye's Office Locations
-
1
Utah Psychiatric Clinic11616 S State St Ste 1503, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (801) 592-2002
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- EMI Health
- Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Select Choice Insurance
- Select Med
- SelectCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Inouye?
He’s been super thoughtful and listens to everything I tell him about my bipolar. He explains why certain medications work and why some don’t. He’s been cautious adding new medications and always starts with low dosages and then follows up. He’s great and very friendly and easy to talk to which is huge for me. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Daniel Inouye, MD
- Psychiatry
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1013335827
Education & Certifications
- University of California, Los Angeles
- Harvard Medical School
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Inouye has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Inouye accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Inouye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Inouye works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Inouye. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Inouye.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Inouye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Inouye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.