Dr. Daniel Kantor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kantor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Kantor, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Kantor, MD
Dr. Daniel Kantor, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Coconut Creek, FL. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY / HENRY M GOLDMAN SCHOOL OF DENTAL MEDICINE.
Dr. Kantor works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kantor's Office Locations
-
1
Martin D. Segel Ph.d. & Associates4851 W Hillsboro Blvd Ste A1, Coconut Creek, FL 33073 Directions (561) 571-1119
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kantor?
About Dr. Daniel Kantor, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1881637858
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY / HENRY M GOLDMAN SCHOOL OF DENTAL MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kantor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kantor accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kantor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kantor works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kantor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kantor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kantor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kantor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.