Overview

Dr. Daniel Kerlinsky, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine.



Dr. Kerlinsky works at Kerlinsky Medical Associates in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.