Dr. Daniel Lai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Lai, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Lai, MD
Dr. Daniel Lai, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Melbourne Regional Medical Center and Rockledge Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Lai works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lai's Office Locations
-
1
Steward Medical Group240 N Wickham Rd Ste 309, Melbourne, FL 32935 Directions (321) 752-1630
Hospital Affiliations
- Melbourne Regional Medical Center
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lai?
Very impressed, 100% satisfied with the care Dr. Lai gave! Took my mother for an initial visit today, his Nurse Bridget brought us back, explained everything, took her time, super sweet and caring personality, really liked her! Dr. Lai spent a full hour with us, my mother has a lot of medical issues and her health is declining quickly. He fully examined her, went over our next steps, ordered labs, MRI's, he really wasted no time. I was so impressed and happy that I felt emotional when we left, never have we received such well rounded care. Highly recommend Dr. Lai and his Nurse, they are both wonderful, knowledgable, clean, organized and caring people! We fell into the best office in the best hands, so thankful!!
About Dr. Daniel Lai, MD
- Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1497989800
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lai works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lai. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.