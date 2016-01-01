Dr. Daniel Lam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Lam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Lam, MD
Dr. Daniel Lam, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
Dr. Lam's Office Locations
Cascade Center For Wellness2215 Broadway St, Vancouver, WA 98663 Directions (360) 906-7156
- 2 415 W 11th St, Vancouver, WA 98660 Directions (360) 699-2244
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Daniel Lam, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1144311127
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.