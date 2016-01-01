Overview of Dr. Daniel Lam, MD

Dr. Daniel Lam, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.



Dr. Lam works at Cascade Center For Wellness in Vancouver, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.