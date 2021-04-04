Overview of Dr. Daniel Landis, MD

Dr. Daniel Landis, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.



Dr. Landis works at Tumor Insitute Radiation Oncology Group (TIROG) in Seattle, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.