Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Lee, MD
Dr. Daniel Lee, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Whittier, CA.
Dr. Lee works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
-
1
PIH Health Wells Office12462 Putnam St Ste 402, Whittier, CA 90602 Directions (562) 789-5461Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center1798 N Garey Ave, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 629-4604
-
3
Southern California Orthopaedic Center1880 N Orange Grove Ave, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 629-4604
-
4
Southern California Orthopaedic Center160 E Artesia St Ste 360, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 629-4604
Hospital Affiliations
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
I have been seen by Dr. Lee approximately 5 times. Twice I had injections for Carpal Tunnel & Forearm Tendinitis which gave me much needed relief. He had also referred me for Occupational Therapy on my hands, wrists, & Forearms. He is a caring, professional doctor & I'm happy with his treatment. I have already recommended Dr. Lee to my friends.
About Dr. Daniel Lee, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1659533115
Education & Certifications
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for De Quervain's Disease, Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.