Dr. Daniel Lewis, MD

Internal Medicine
4.4 (30)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Daniel Lewis, MD

Dr. Daniel Lewis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.

Dr. Lewis works at Facey Medical Group in Tarzana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lewis' Office Locations

    FMG - Tarzana
    18133 Ventura Blvd Ste 204, Tarzana, CA 91356 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 466-7700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Providence Holy Cross Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



  View other providers who treat Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Cough
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 03, 2023
    Dr Lewis is a good MD
    Anonymous — Feb 03, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Lewis, MD
    About Dr. Daniel Lewis, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1508974718
    Education & Certifications

    • Nyu Downtown Hospital
    • University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Lewis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

