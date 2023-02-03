Overview of Dr. Daniel Lewis, MD

Dr. Daniel Lewis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.



Dr. Lewis works at Facey Medical Group in Tarzana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.