Dr. Daniel Loder, MD

Pain Management
5.0 (246)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Daniel Loder, MD

Dr. Daniel Loder, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago Division Of The Biological Sciences The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miraclemile Medical Center.

Dr. Loder works at Interventional Pain Doctors - Long Beach in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Torrance, CA, Beverly Hills, CA, La Canada Flintridge, CA, Los Angeles, CA and Westlake Village, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Loder's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Interventional Pain Doctors - Long Beach
    200 W Wardlow Rd, Long Beach, CA 90807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (747) 577-8956
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Interventional Pain Doctors
    2557 Pacific Coast Hwy Ste A, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 587-3022
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Interventional Pain Doctors - Beverly Hills
    8929 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 689-1593
  4. 4
    Interventional Pain Doctors - La Canada Flintridge
    1113 Foothill Blvd Ste A, La Canada Flintridge, CA 91011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 587-3021
  5. 5
    Interventional Pain Doctors - Los Angeles
    8436 W 3rd St Ste 800, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (657) 317-3723
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  6. 6
    Interventional Pain Doctors - Westlake Village
    32144 Agoura Rd Ste 200, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 304-9409

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miraclemile Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Epidural Block
Joint Injection
Kyphoplasty
Epidural Block
Joint Injection
Kyphoplasty

Treatment frequency



Epidural Block Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 246 ratings
    Patient Ratings (246)
    5 Star
    (239)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 13, 2022
    Efficient and reliable.
    Anonymous — Dec 13, 2022
    About Dr. Daniel Loder, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760472500
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Chicago Division Of The Biological Sciences The Pritzker School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Loder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Loder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Loder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Loder works at Interventional Pain Doctors - Long Beach in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Torrance, CA, Beverly Hills, CA, La Canada Flintridge, CA, Los Angeles, CA and Westlake Village, CA. View the full addresses on Dr. Loder’s profile.

    246 patients have reviewed Dr. Loder. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

