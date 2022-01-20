Overview of Dr. Daniel Marks, DO

Dr. Daniel Marks, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Golden, CO. They graduated from Kansas City University of Biomedicines and Biosciences and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Marks works at Consultants In Obstetrics And Gynecology - Red Rocks in Golden, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Colposcopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.