Dr. Daniel Marks, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Marks, DO
Dr. Daniel Marks, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Golden, CO. They graduated from Kansas City University of Biomedicines and Biosciences and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Marks' Office Locations
Golden400 Indiana St Ste 240, Golden, CO 80401 Directions (303) 322-2240
Denver2055 N High St Ste 140, Denver, CO 80205 Directions (303) 322-2240Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Marks is very kind and compassionate and I am happy to have him as my doctor. He is also very confident and professional, which puts me at ease. I would definitely recommend him to any of my friends and family.
About Dr. Daniel Marks, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1871906420
Education & Certifications
- Sinai Hospital - Baltimore
- Kansas City University of Biomedicines and Biosciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marks has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marks has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Colposcopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Marks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marks.
