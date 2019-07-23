Overview

Dr. Daniel McCullough III, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Beverly, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.