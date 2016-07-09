Overview of Dr. Daniel Nadler, MD

Dr. Daniel Nadler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sewickley, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver and Heritage Valley Sewickley.



Dr. Nadler works at Daniel J Nadler MD & Associates in Sewickley, PA with other offices in Beaver, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.