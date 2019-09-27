See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Oneida, NY
Dr. Daniel Ratnarajah, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Daniel Ratnarajah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oneida, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University College Galway, National University Of Ireland, Faculty Of Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with Oneida Health Hospital.

Dr. Ratnarajah works at MDVIP - Oneida, New York in Oneida, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Sep 27, 2019
    Sep 27, 2019
Dr. Dan, has been a blessing. I have several complex medical issues and I spent 40plus years healthy...I had an accident and several medical procedures that left me with a body that is life changing for me. I was determined to not give up or settle for my new normal and I prayed, researched, and interviewed many physicians for one that could work with me to manage my entire care while going the extra step above...treating me as a person verses a number in a field that sadly resembles the corporate world I dedicated a career to. He impressed me from the initial visit and interview. He took the time to listen, ask questions, and develop a plan with me. He has always made me feel important and has gone the extra mile to make sure that I would have the best physicians and specialists involved in my care. I would highly recommend him to anyone who has the desire to focus on getting healthy and working hard to achieve the goals you have for yourself. He will not tell you it is Easy. Support!
    Anderson — Sep 27, 2019
    About Dr. Daniel Ratnarajah, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, Tamil
    • Male
    Education & Certifications

    • University Conn
    • University Conn
    • University College Galway, National University Of Ireland, Faculty Of Medicine and Health Sciences
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Oneida Health Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Ratnarajah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ratnarajah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ratnarajah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ratnarajah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ratnarajah works at MDVIP - Oneida, New York in Oneida, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ratnarajah’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ratnarajah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ratnarajah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ratnarajah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ratnarajah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

