Overview

Dr. Daniel Ratnarajah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oneida, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University College Galway, National University Of Ireland, Faculty Of Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with Oneida Health Hospital.



Dr. Ratnarajah works at MDVIP - Oneida, New York in Oneida, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.