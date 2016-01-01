Overview

Dr. Daniel Reyes-Villa, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CARTAGENA / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCE.



Dr. Reyes-Villa works at Seres Prime Healthcare in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.