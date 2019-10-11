See All Sports Medicine Doctors in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Daniel Santa Maria, MD

Sports Medicine
4.2 (16)
Map Pin Small San Antonio, TX
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Daniel Santa Maria, MD

Dr. Daniel Santa Maria, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine.

Dr. Santa Maria works at Sports Medicine Associates in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Santa Maria's Office Locations

    Sports Medicine Associates
    21 Spurs Ln Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 699-8326

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 11, 2019
    Dr Santa Maria is a very kind and compassionate doctor who listened to my complaints and referred me as necessary. Very professional and very nice.
    Roma — Oct 11, 2019
    About Dr. Daniel Santa Maria, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1508045543
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
