Dr. Daniel Spurrier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spurrier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Spurrier, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Spurrier, MD
Dr. Daniel Spurrier, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They completed their residency with Eastern Virginia Medical School
Dr. Spurrier works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Spurrier's Office Locations
-
1
Integrity Spine & Orthopedics4235 Sunbeam Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32257 Directions (904) 456-0017Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spurrier?
Dr. Spurrier removed 2 cervical discs on two separate surgeries and I have been living pain free for over 20 years. I highly recommend Dr. Dan Spurrier
About Dr. Daniel Spurrier, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1164489605
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Pitt County Memorial Hospital
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spurrier has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spurrier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spurrier works at
Dr. Spurrier has seen patients for Disc Replacement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spurrier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Spurrier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spurrier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spurrier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spurrier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.