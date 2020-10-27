See All Neurosurgeons in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Daniel Spurrier, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Daniel Spurrier, MD

Neurosurgery
3.2 (23)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Daniel Spurrier, MD

Dr. Daniel Spurrier, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They completed their residency with Eastern Virginia Medical School

Dr. Spurrier works at Mark Willits, MD in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Disc Replacement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Spurrier's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Integrity Spine & Orthopedics
    4235 Sunbeam Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32257 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 456-0017
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Disc Replacement
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Laminoforaminotomy
Disc Replacement
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Laminoforaminotomy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.2
Average provider rating
Based on 23 ratings
Patient Ratings (23)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(8)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Spurrier?

Oct 27, 2020
Dr. Spurrier removed 2 cervical discs on two separate surgeries and I have been living pain free for over 20 years. I highly recommend Dr. Dan Spurrier
Patricia — Oct 27, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Daniel Spurrier, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Daniel Spurrier, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Spurrier to family and friends

Dr. Spurrier's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Spurrier

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Daniel Spurrier, MD.

About Dr. Daniel Spurrier, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1164489605
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Eastern Virginia Medical School
Residency
Internship
  • Pitt County Memorial Hospital
Internship
Board Certifications
  • Neurosurgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Daniel Spurrier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spurrier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Spurrier has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Spurrier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Spurrier works at Mark Willits, MD in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Spurrier’s profile.

Dr. Spurrier has seen patients for Disc Replacement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spurrier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

23 patients have reviewed Dr. Spurrier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spurrier.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spurrier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spurrier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Daniel Spurrier, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.