Dr. Daniel Talley, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Talley, MD is a Pulmonologist in Burien, WA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.
Locations
Franciscan Pulmonary Associates - Burien16259 Sylvester Rd SW Ste 404, Burien, WA 98166 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We trust his honest and medical professional opinion. He is truly caring about patients, and he is receptive and sensitive to the patient relatives’ feeling. We are lucky to have Dr. Talley during our difficult times.
About Dr. Daniel Talley, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1679596894
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Des Moines Med Ctr-Iowa Meth Med Ctr
- Deaconess Hospital
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Critical Care Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anne Hospital
Dr. Talley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Talley accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Talley using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Talley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Talley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Talley.
