Overview of Dr. Daniel Tambunan, MD

Dr. Daniel Tambunan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Tambunan works at AdventHealth Medical Group Internal Medicine at Orlando in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

