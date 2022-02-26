Dr. Daniel Wandrey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wandrey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Wandrey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Wandrey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.
Locations
Rockwall3144 Horizon Rd Ste 110, Rockwall, TX 75032 Directions (972) 771-3322Monday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Rockwall2504 Ridge Rd Ste 202, Rockwall, TX 75087 Directions (469) 267-6814
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Daniel Wandrey and his staff are the best. They are efficient, thorough and courteous. I highly recommend Dr Wandrey.
About Dr. Daniel Wandrey, MD
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1790903359
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- University of Tennessee Health Science Center
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wandrey accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wandrey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wandrey has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wandrey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wandrey speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Wandrey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wandrey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wandrey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wandrey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.