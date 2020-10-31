Dr. Daniel Wool, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wool is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Wool, MD
Dr. Daniel Wool, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Barrington, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital.
Barrington Surgeons, LTD27750 W Il Route 22 Ste 130, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 380-2250
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My wife and I have each used Dr. Wool's services, and he has taken care of both our surgeries (colon and hernia) with fine attention and care. We endorse and more importantly, trust, his expertise and quality of surgery.
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1750404562
- Stanford Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
- General Surgery
Dr. Wool has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wool accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wool speaks Spanish.
