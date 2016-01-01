Dr. Bass has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Danielle Bass, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Danielle Bass, MD
Dr. Danielle Bass, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Skokie, IL. They graduated from Florida State University and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Dr. Bass works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bass' Office Locations
-
1
NorthShore Orthopaedic Institute9650 Gross Point Rd Ste 2900, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (847) 866-7846Monday1:00pm - 4:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Noi Northshore Orthopaedics - Glenbrook Ambulatory Care Center2180 Pfingsten Rd Ste 3100, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 866-7846
-
3
Northshore Orthopaedic & Spine Institute - Bucktown1942 W Fullerton Ave, Chicago, IL 60614 Directions (847) 866-7846
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bass?
About Dr. Danielle Bass, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1790952752
Education & Certifications
- Florida State University
- Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bass accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bass works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bass. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bass.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.