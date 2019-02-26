Dr. Danielle Parisi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parisi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danielle Parisi, DO
Overview of Dr. Danielle Parisi, DO
Dr. Danielle Parisi, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Red Bank, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.
Dr. Parisi works at
Dr. Parisi's Office Locations
-
1
Genoa Healthcare LLC270 State Route 35, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Directions (732) 842-2000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parisi?
Excellent and compassionate doctor. She cares and listens, never rushes through the appointment
About Dr. Danielle Parisi, DO
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1770731655
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parisi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parisi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parisi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parisi works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Parisi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parisi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parisi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parisi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.