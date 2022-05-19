Dr. Dar Zartoshty, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zartoshty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dar Zartoshty, DMD
Overview
Dr. Dar Zartoshty, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Georgetown, KY.
Dr. Zartoshty works at
Locations
-
1
Lifetime Family Dental Care240 Blossom Park Dr Ste 1, Georgetown, KY 40324 Directions (502) 323-6333Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zartoshty?
They took me back as soon as I got there. Dr Dar came in as soon as I got in the room and started the procedure. He and his assistant made sure I was comfortable before starting. It was honestly the least evasive and painful dental visit I've ever had! I was in and out in no time! I am glad I decided to go to Lifetime Dental for my dental needs. I recommend them to everyone that reads this!
About Dr. Dar Zartoshty, DMD
- Dentistry
- English, Persian
- Male
- 1407080997
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zartoshty has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zartoshty accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Zartoshty using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Zartoshty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zartoshty works at
Dr. Zartoshty speaks Persian.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Zartoshty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zartoshty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zartoshty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zartoshty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.