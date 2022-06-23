Overview of Dr. Daren Newfield, MD

Dr. Daren Newfield, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Newfield works at Thrive Orthopaedics Lilburn in Gainesville, GA with other offices in Lilburn, GA and Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.