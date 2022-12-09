Dr. Darin Tessier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tessier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darin Tessier, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Darin Tessier, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
-
1
Advanced Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine10425 Huffmeister Rd Ste 320, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (281) 417-4929
-
2
Advanced Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine9645 Barker Cypress Rd Ste 110, Cypress, TX 77433 Directions (281) 417-4932
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Miracle of miracles today I am finally pain free after 3 months, thanks to Dr. Darin Tessier at Advanced Orthopaedics. The professionalism, explanations, patience and most of all treatment I was given was exceptional. Thank you, I highly recommend your Clinic, especially Darin Tessier MD.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1164603866
- Andrews Sports Medicine Institute
- University Health Ctr-Downtown (San Antonio, TX)
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- Orthopedic Surgery
