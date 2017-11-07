Overview of Dr. Dario Narro, MD

Dr. Dario Narro, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Harlingen Medical Center and Knapp Medical Center.



Dr. Narro works at Neuroscience Institute - Harlingen in Harlingen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dementia, Headache and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.