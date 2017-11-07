Dr. Dario Narro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dario Narro, MD
Overview of Dr. Dario Narro, MD
Dr. Dario Narro, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Harlingen Medical Center and Knapp Medical Center.
Dr. Narro works at
Dr. Narro's Office Locations
Neuroscience Institute2121 Pease St Ste 1D, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 389-4060
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
- Harlingen Medical Center
- Knapp Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Narro is very thorough & I feel that I finally am getting the treatment & answers that I've needed all along.
About Dr. Dario Narro, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1902850191
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Narro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Narro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Narro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Narro has seen patients for Dementia, Headache and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Narro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Narro speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Narro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Narro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Narro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.