Dr. Darren Hodgins, MD
Overview of Dr. Darren Hodgins, MD
Dr. Darren Hodgins, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Richland, WA.
Dr. Hodgins' Office Locations
Cardiothoracic Surgery1100 Goethals Dr Ste E, Richland, WA 99352 Directions (509) 942-2986Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
- Garfield Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Darren Hodgins, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English, Armenian
- 1740486364
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hodgins accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hodgins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hodgins speaks Armenian.
Dr. Hodgins has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hodgins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hodgins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hodgins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.