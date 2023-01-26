Overview

Dr. Darren Killen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Prairie Village, KS. They completed their residency with Usc California Hospital Med Center



Dr. Killen works at The University of Kansas Health System in Prairie Village, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.