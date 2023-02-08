Dr. Darrick Antell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Antell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darrick Antell, MD
Overview of Dr. Darrick Antell, MD
Dr. Darrick Antell, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine|University Of Toledo College of Medicine (Formerly McO) and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside and Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Antell works at
Dr. Antell's Office Locations
Darrick Antell MD FACS850 Park Ave, New York, NY 10075 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Antell - and his fantastic team - are helping me age as gracefully, gently and naturally as I could hope for.
About Dr. Darrick Antell, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Ohio
- NY Hosp &amp; Cornell Med Ctr (Plastic Surgery)
- Stanford University Hospital (General Surgery)|Stanford University Med Center
- University Of Toledo College Of Medicine|University Of Toledo College of Medicine (Formerly McO)
- Plastic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Antell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Antell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Antell works at
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Antell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Antell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Antell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Antell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.