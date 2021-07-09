Dr. Daryll Dykes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dykes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daryll Dykes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daryll Dykes, MD
Dr. Daryll Dykes, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Upstate University Hospital.
Dr. Dykes works at
Dr. Dykes' Office Locations
1
Upstate University Hospital750 E Adams St, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 464-8619Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
2
Upstate University Hospital - Community Campus4900 Broad Rd, Syracuse, NY 13215 Directions (315) 464-8619MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
3
Upstate Orthopedics Llp6620 Fly Rd Ste 200, East Syracuse, NY 13057 Directions (315) 464-8604Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
4
Upstate Medicine at Township 5208 Township Blvd, Camillus, NY 13031 Directions (315) 551-6000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Preformed my sons surgery after his accident. Absolutely grateful for Dr. Dykes. Always answers questions and concerns. My son wouldn’t be walking today if it wasn’t for Dr. Dykes, his team, Rehab and my sons mindset!
About Dr. Daryll Dykes, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1659328961
Education & Certifications
- Twin Cities Spine Ctr
- University Of Minnesota
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
- Orthopedic Surgery
