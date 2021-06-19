See All Allergists & Immunologists in Bellaire, TX
Dr. Dat Tran, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.9 (71)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dat Tran, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.

Dr. Tran works at Innovative Allergy Clinic in Bellaire, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies, Pollen Allergy and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Innovative Allergy Clinic
    5001 Bissonnet St Ste 200, Bellaire, TX 77401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 701-5457
    Innovative Allergy Clinic
    4110 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX 77025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 701-5457

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Urticaria Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Sensitivity Testing Chevron Icon
Hay Fever-Like Sneezing Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immune Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immune Disorders Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Recurrent Fever Chevron Icon
Recurrent Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sublingual Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 71 ratings
    Patient Ratings (71)
    5 Star
    (70)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 19, 2021
    Wonderful and friendly staff! I felt so welcome and cared for. Dr. Tran is so kind, informative, and caring. He takes his time with you and truly listens and explains everything very clearly. I can tell he has a genuine interest in my well being and concerns. He listened to and answered my questions very thoroughly. Thank you!
    — Jun 19, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Dat Tran, MD
    About Dr. Dat Tran, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124259072
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institute of Health
    Internship
    • Texas Childrens Hospital Baylor College
    Medical Education
    • TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Tulane University of Louisiana
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dat Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tran has seen patients for Animal Allergies, Pollen Allergy and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Tran speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.

    71 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

