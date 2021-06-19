Dr. Dat Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dat Tran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dat Tran, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Dr. Tran works at
Locations
-
1
Innovative Allergy Clinic5001 Bissonnet St Ste 200, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (281) 701-5457
-
2
Innovative Allergy Clinic4110 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX 77025 Directions (281) 701-5457
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Memorial Hermann Physician Network
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tran?
Wonderful and friendly staff! I felt so welcome and cared for. Dr. Tran is so kind, informative, and caring. He takes his time with you and truly listens and explains everything very clearly. I can tell he has a genuine interest in my well being and concerns. He listened to and answered my questions very thoroughly. Thank you!
About Dr. Dat Tran, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1124259072
Education & Certifications
- National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institute of Health
- Texas Childrens Hospital Baylor College
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Tulane University of Louisiana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tran works at
Dr. Tran has seen patients for Animal Allergies, Pollen Allergy and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tran speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.