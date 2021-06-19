Overview

Dr. Dat Tran, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.



Dr. Tran works at Innovative Allergy Clinic in Bellaire, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies, Pollen Allergy and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.