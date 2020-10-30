Overview of Dr. Dave Chen, MD

Dr. Dave Chen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Bellevue Hospital Center / Medical College and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Chen works at Bethesda Internal Medicine Partners LLC in Bethesda, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.