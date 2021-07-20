Overview of Dr. David Allie, MD

Dr. David Allie, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bunkie General Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Allie works at Louisiana Cardiovascular And Limb Salvage Center in Lafayette, LA with other offices in Opelousas, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Carotid Artery Disease and Peripheral Artery Catheterization along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.