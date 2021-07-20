See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Lafayette, LA
Dr. David Allie, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
3.8 (13)
Map Pin Small Lafayette, LA
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Allie, MD

Dr. David Allie, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bunkie General Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Allie works at Louisiana Cardiovascular And Limb Salvage Center in Lafayette, LA with other offices in Opelousas, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Carotid Artery Disease and Peripheral Artery Catheterization along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Allie's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Louisiana Cardiovascular And Limb Salvage Center
    901 Wilson St Ste C, Lafayette, LA 70503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 456-6523
  2. 2
    Louisiana Cardiovascular and Nephrology Center of Excellence LLC
    1418 Heather Dr, Opelousas, LA 70570 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 220-3824

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bunkie General Hospital
  • Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
  • Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Carotid Artery Disease
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Carotid Artery Disease
Peripheral Artery Catheterization

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 20, 2021
    Dr. Allie has been my mothers specialist since 2015. We were told by two other surgeries at that time The only option was to do a double above the knee amputation for my mother. Years ago I worked at a local hospital that Dr. Allie made rounds at And I was adamant that we had to get an appointment with him. I knew of his dedication and hard work to his profession and knew he was the best position for the situation my mother was facing. And he was, every bit of amazing that I’ve seen him being. He did what no other doctor wanted to attempt. My mother was able to walk out of the hospital after that procedure. We see him every six months and absolutely recommend him to anyone who needs a cardio thoracic specialist.
    Terri Lynn — Jul 20, 2021
    About Dr. David Allie, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760489728
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
